Sirens sound in 300 Israeli settlements after new missile launch by Yemen

The Yemeni Armed Forces have launched a missile strike on the occupied territories, setting off emergency sirens across 300 towns and settlements.

Reports on Sunday said that loud sirens were heard in occupied Al-Quds and Tel Aviv following a ballistic missile launch from Yemen, forcing thousands of settlers to seek shelter.

The attack also prompted the temporary shutdown of Ben Gurion Airport’s airspace, disrupting several flights, including those arriving from Boston and London, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

The Israeli media said that 43 ballistic missiles have been fired from Yemen since Israel resumed the genocidal war on Gaza on March 18, despite a ceasefire with Hamas that had been in place since January.

The Yemeni forces have launched hundreds of missile attacks targeting Israeli positions in the occupied territories and Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea since November 2023, shortly after the war on Gaza began.

They say the operations will not stop until Israel halts the war on Gaza and lifts the siege.

