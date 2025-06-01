Iran and Venezuela firmly stand against ‘global arrogance’: Qalibaf

Tehran, IRNA – Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, leading a delegation to Venezuela, says his visit to the South American country aims to neutralize enemy plots and deepen cooperation between the two allies.

Upon his arrival at Caracas Airport on Sunday, Qalibaf was officially welcomed by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Khel Pinto and other senior officials.

Highlighting shared struggles, he described “the long battle of Iran and Venezuela against global arrogance” as a key commonality between the two countries, warning of the dangers posed by hegemonic powers.

Addressing Tehran-Caracas relations, Qalibaf emphasized that since Iran and Venezuela share both enemies and allies, strengthening their bilateral ties is more important than ever.

Welcoming Qalibaf, Pinto praised Iran as a guarantor of peace, commending the Islamic Republic’s leadership for its resilience over the past 46 years in overcoming challenges and resisting U.S. pressures.

“Iran’s enemies have done everything in their power—from sanctions to war—but they have failed to achieve their goals,” Pinto asserted. “Iran’s victory is considered Venezuela’s victory.”

Following the official reception, the Iranian delegation paid tribute to Simón Bolívar, the leader of Latin America’s liberation movement, by visiting his tomb.

While signing a memorial book, Qalibaf honored Bolívar’s legacy, praising his defiance against colonialism and his enduring call for independence in the South American region.

4399**4353