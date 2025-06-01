Israel is turning aid centers into ‘death traps’ in Gaza: Health ministry

Tehran, IRNA – The Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza says Israel has turned humanitarian aid distribution centers into “death traps” to kill and forcibly displace starving Palestinians.

In a statement on Sunday, Munir al-Bursh said that those who arrived at hospitals following the Israeli attack on Palestinian aid seekers in Rafah had sustained one gunshot wound to the head or chest.

He added that this proved the Israeli regime was insisting on “brutally killing civilians” in Gaza.

The official also warned of a deepening medical crisis in Gaza as Israel has been blocking the entry of nearly 3,000 medical devices and equipment through the Egyptian border crossing at al-Arish.

Bursh further cautioned about the growing risk of disease outbreaks due to the lack of medicines and vaccines, pointing specifically to rising cases of diarrhea and meningitis. “Ninety percent of Gaza’s population is suffering from water insecurity,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Hamas movement released a statement condemning the latest massacre by Israeli forces at an aid distribution center in Rafah, where at least 32 Palestinians were killed and scores of others were injured.

