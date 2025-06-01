Doctors Without Borders: Israel using Gaza aid to forcibly displace Palestinians

Doctors Without Borders has warned that the Israeli regime is using humanitarian aid for Gaza as a tool for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from the besieged territory.

In a statement on Sunday, which was carried by Qatar-based Al Jazeera news network, the international humanitarian organization strongly condemned the deadly Israeli attack on Palestinian civilians in Gaza's southern city of Rafah, warning that the U.S.-Israeli humanitarian aid plan for Gaza is “failing catastrophically.”

The group said the assault exemplifies how aid is being weaponized.

The statement also denounced Israel’s handling of humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip, describing it as a policy of inhuman treatment over the past 19 months.

It added that the humanitarian system in the coastal territory is suffocating due to the occupying entity’s tight restrictions, which allow only a trickle of aid trucks to enter.

The Israeli regime imposed a total blockade on humanitarian aid supplies to Gaza on March 2 to pressure Hamas to accept a ceasefire deal on Tel Aviv’s conditions. Amid international outcry, Israel and the United States have also pushed for an aid plan to replace the existing U.N.-backed programs. Their plan has drawn strong criticism from the United Nations and international aid organizations, which say the scheme serves Israel’s war objectives.

4354**4194