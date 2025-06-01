Foreign Ministry spokesperson highlights role of Persian language in diplomatic talks

Tehran, IRNA – Speaking at the 11th gathering of institutes dedicated to the education of Persian language and literature, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has emphasized that the Persian Language, which spans from India to the Balkans and is rooted in an ancient civilization, can play a key role in diplomatic dialogue.

Baqaei described Persian as the language of thought, wisdom, history, and civilization. He said that ambassadors and other diplomatic representatives can also represent the Sa’adi Foundation in promoting this language globally.

The spokesperson highlighted the importance of collaboration among the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Sa’adi Foundation, and the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology. He also called for increased efforts to facilitate the education of the Persian language for non-Persian speakers.

According to Baqaei, the Foreign Ministry has always supported the Sa’adi Foundation in this endeavor by leveraging its networks abroad.

