Iranian athletes renew allegiance to Imam Khomeini’s ideals

Tehran, IRNA — A group of Iranian athletes, along with Ahmad Donyamali, the Minister of Sports and Youth, have visited Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum to renew allegiance to the ideals of the late founder of the Islamic Republic.

The ceremony, held at Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum in Tehran on Sunday, was attended by athletes from various disciplines as well as a number of officials responsible for sporting positions.

Participants paid tribute to the late Imam Khomeini, honoring the memory of the martyrs of the Islamic Revolution and the Iran-Iraq war, better known as Sacred Defense.

During the ceremony, Hassan Khomeini, the custodian of Imam Khomeini's mausoleum and his grandson, made a speech, emphasizing the role of sports in boosting national identity and pride.

He also highlighted the achievements of Iranian female athletes, who have earned numerous medals in international competitions for the Islamic Republic.

Imam Khomeini passed away from illness in 1989 at the age of 87.

