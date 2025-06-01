Bangladesh charges former leader Sheikh Hasina with ‘crimes against humanity’

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been charged with “crimes against humanity” by prosecutors for her alleged role in the “systematic attack” on the mass protests of July 2024.

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has identified Hasina as the “key instigator” behind the mass killings that occurred across the country in July and August last year.

In addition to Hasina, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Mamun have also been named as co-accused in the case.

On May 12, 2025, investigators submitted a report alleging that Hasina had ordered the killings.

ICT Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam claimed that more than 1,500 people were killed, over 25,000 injured, and countless others subjected to torture and other forms of inhumane treatment.

Hasina, who remains in self-imposed exile in neighbouring India, has rejected the charges against her.

