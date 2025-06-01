‘Worse than Nazi crimes’: Hamas condemns Israeli massacre of Gaza aid seekers

Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas official, has condemned Israel’s recent attack on starving Palestinian aid seekers in southern Gaza, noting that this massacre sends a clear message to the Islamic world that the time has come to stand up against the killers.

Earlier today, the Gaza Government Media Office reported that Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinian civilians near an aid center in Rafah, killing at least 30 and injuring scores more.

Abu Zuhri described the attack as surpassing the atrocities of fascism and Nazism, holding the United States accountable for enabling the aggression through its unwavering support for the Israeli regime.

“Today’s massacre and the blood of our martyrs deliver a message to the Islamic Ummah and all free people worldwide: it is time to confront these killers,” he emphasized.

Abu Zuhri also addressed stalled ceasefire negotiations, saying Hamas had responded positively to U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposal but was met with an unexpected rejection. He accused the U.S. of prioritizing the release of Israeli prisoners over ending the genocide.

Also, in a statement, the international humanitarian organization strongly condemned the deadly Israeli attack on Palestinian aid seekers in Rafah, warning that the U.S.-Israeli aid plan for Gaza is “failing catastrophically.”

The Israeli regime imposed a total blockade on humanitarian aid supplies to Gaza on March 2 to pressure Hamas to accept a ceasefire deal on Tel Aviv’s conditions.

Israel and the U.S. also pushed for an aid scheme to replace the existing U.N.-backed programs. Their plan has drawn strong criticism from the United Nations and international aid organizations, which say it serves Israel’s war objectives.

