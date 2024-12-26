Israeli regime kills 5 more Palestinian journalists in Gaza

The journalists from the Al-Quds Al-Youm TV channel were covering events near al-Awda Hospital, located in the Nuseirat refugee camp, when their broadcasting van was hit, IRNA reported citing media sources and Information Office in Gaza on Thursday morning.

Reports say the vehicle was targeted despite clearly showing and bearing the word “press”.

The deceased journalists have been named as Fadi Hassouna, Ibrahim al-Sheikh Ali, Mohammed al-Ladah, Faisal Abu al-Qumsan and Ayman al-Jadi.

This is not the first time the Zionist forces have attacked media personnel covering the Israeli bloodshed in the besieged Palestinian strip.

More than 200 journalists have been killed in Gaza and other parts of Palestine since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

The Israeli genocide in Gaza has killed more than 45,300 Palestinians so far and left over 107,800 others injured.



7129**4399