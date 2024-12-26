Israeli army weakening gradually: Ex-general

Brik made the remarks in an interview with Hebrew-language Maariv newspaper as reported by IRNA on Thursday.

Hamas has bolstered its military branch, effectively governs Gaza, and continues to get weapons through tunnels, while the Israeli army struggles to meet its objectives, he said.

The former general warned that the Israeli army lacks sufficient ground capabilities to win the war, rendering repeated airstrikes ineffective.

He argued that prolonging the conflict serves Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political agenda at the cost of captives and moral values.

Brik noted that the failure to counter Hamas mirrors Israel's previous inability to confront Hezbollah, where military actions only heightened threats.

He pointed out that with the rise of regional escalation, including tensions with Egypt and Turkey, current Israeli leaders demonstrate inability to address security and strategic challenges.

The general also called for significant changes in Israel's political and military leadership, stressing the need to rebuild the military, economy, and society to avert a threat potentially worse than the events of October 7, 2023.



7129**4399