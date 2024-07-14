Ex-Israeli general terms Al-Aqsa Storm operation biggest failure for Tel Aviv

Golan’s remarks were published by Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper on Saturday, which reported that he referred to the evacuation of Zionist settlers from the settlements and their escape due to attacks by Lebanese Hezbollah, noting that the evacuation of the Kiryat Shmona settlement in the north was a big mistake.

Pointing to the evacuation of settlements in the south and north of the occupied territories and the regime's withdrawal from these areas after the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, he stated, "This is the most difficult defeat of Israel since 1948."

With the start of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation by the Palestinian resistance groups, Lebanon's Hezbollah has carried out operations against Israeli targets almost daily to engage a major part of the Zionist military in northern Palestine and reduce the pressure on the resistance in Gaza.

As a result of these attacks, so far some of the bases of the Israeli regime, including military equipment such as tanks, personnel carriers, and armored vehicles have been destroyed.

In recent months, many analysts and former senior commanders of the Zionist regime, criticizing the performance of the cabinet and the army, have acknowledged Israel's helplessness in the war with Hezbollah and have said that they consider Hezbollah to be much stronger and more prepared and that Gaza has become a quagmire for the regime.

They also acknowledged the inability of the Zionist army to counter the precision-guided drones and missiles of the Lebanese resistance.

