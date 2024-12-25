Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine

According Syrian media, thousands of people in Latakia, Tartous, Homs and Hama demonstrated against the burning of the shrine of Sheikh Abu Abdullah Al-Hussein Al-Alawi located in Maysaloon district in the city of Aleppo.

Also, a Syrian source reported an armed clash between forces of Syria’s new authorities and armed individuals in the city of Tartous during the demonstration resulting in two deaths and several injuries.

Syrian media also reported the death of a Syrian woman during Wednesday’s protests in Homs.

Short videos posted on social media show an armed group setting fire to the tomb of sheikh and founder of the Alawite sect in Aleppo. But the exact date of the video was unknown.

Meanwhile, the city of Masyaf, in the northwestern countryside of Hama, also witnessed demonstrations following the killing of three judges from the Alawite sect previous day.

Syrian media reported the imposition of an overnight curfew (from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.) in the cities of Homs and Jablah following angry demonstrations.

