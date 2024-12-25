Yemeni drones hit 'vital targets' of Zionist regime in occupied Palestine

The Jaffa area and the Ashkelon industrial zone in the occupied Palestinian territories were targeted by two separate drone operations, according to the information site of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement cited by IRNA on Wednesday night.

The Yemeni armed forces' statement stated that both drones successfully hit the intended targets and were part of the fifth stage of operation in support of the oppressed people of Palestine and their resistance and in response to the Israeli massacre in Gaza.

The Yemeni Army emphasized: “With the help of God Almighty, we will continue to support and defend the oppressed Palestinian people, and our operations will not stop unless the aggression against Gaza is stopped and the siege is lifted”.

The latest operation comes hours after the Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman announced a new missile attack on an Israeli military position in Tel Aviv.

In a statement, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said a Zionist military position in Jaffa (Tel Aviv) was hit by the Palestine 2 hypersonic missile.

The Israeli army claimed it had intercepted and shot down a Yemeni missile before it infiltrated the occupied Palestinian airspace.

But other media sources said the strike prompted the activation of alert sirens in large areas and the closure of Ben Gurion Airport briefly in Tel Aviv.

