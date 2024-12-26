'China Daily' cartoon rebukes US for human rights claims

The widely-circulated "China Daily" exposed the US's false slogans about human rights and ridiculed Washington's claims by a publishing cartoon on Wednesday with a heading “Preaching rights while destroying humans”.

The caricature, in which, Uncle Sam (a symbol or embodiment of the US government), is shown giving a speech on the issue of human rights while his stand is built on the ruins of Gaza.

China Radio International also republished this cartoon on its website and wrote: "When the destroyer of humanity preaches about human rights!"

Washington's flimsy claims about human rights are being rebuked at a time when the US government, by granting billions of dollars in military aid and sending lethal weapons and giving political support to the Israeli regime has become the main facilitator of the Gaza genocide.

Since the onset of Israeli war on the besieged Palestinian territory in October last year, nearly 46,000 people have been killed and nearly 108,000 have been injured in the regime’s relentless bombing and shelling campaign.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced on Wednesday that one child is martyred every hour in the Gaza Strip, and the number of Palestinian child martyrs has increased to 14,500.

These are not numbers; these are lives taken. The killing of children is unjustifiable, and the children who survive are also physically and emotionally scarred, UNRWA, whose activities in the occupied territories have been banned by the Zionist regime, wrote on the X social network, quoting UNICEF officials.

According to reports, about 1.9 million Palestinians in Gaza, which constitutes almost 90 percent of its population, are displaced, and half of the children who have lost their homes have been forced to flee.

