UNSC to hold emergency meeting on Yemen, Israel

The Permanent Representative of the Zionist regime to the United Nations said on Wdenesday local time that Israel had requested for the meeting to address the repeated attacks by Yemen's Ansarullah and army on the regime’s positions in the occupied territories.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Tuesday asked US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, current president of the UNSC, to call an emergency meeting to condemn anti-Israeli operation, Zionist media reported.

Overnight, the Yemeni army launched a missile at Israel for the fourth time in a week in retaliation for Zionist aggression and genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The Yemeni army forces have pledged to continue attacks on the Zionist regime's positions as well as its ships or ships bound for the occupied territories in the Red Sea until it stops attacks on Gaza and siege there.

