Iran and Saudi Arabia support Syria's territorial integrity

Tehran, IRNA — The Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia have reaffirmed their support for Syria’s territorial integrity and condemned Israeli attacks on Syria.

Mohammad-Raouf Sheibani, the special representative of the Iranian foreign minister for Syria, met with Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Saud Al-Sati in Riyadh on Sunday.

The discussions focused on regional stability and support for Syria’s sovereignty.

During the meeting, Sheibani outlined Iran’s stance on the ongoing developments in Syria, stressing the need for unity and territorial integrity in the Arab country.

He also condemned Israeli actions that seek to destabilize Syria and the region.

Al-Sati, for his part, reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity, peace, and stability, while denouncing Israeli military operations in Syria.

Both officials agreed to continue diplomatic consultations on regional developments in the future.

7129**9417