Iran condemns attacks on civilian targets in Sudan

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei condemned the continued attacks on civilian positions in Sudan.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has condemned the continued attacks on  civilian positions in Sudan.

Baqaei expressed concern about the continued attacks on civilian urban facilities such as power plants, hospitals, water treatment plants, and civilian airports, and called for an end to attacks on civilians.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson condemned Sunday’s drone attack on the airport and civilian facilities in the city of Port Sudan.

Baqaei called on the international community and international organizations and institutions to fulfill their duty to stop the conflicts and send humanitarian aid to the people of Suda

