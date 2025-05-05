Iran rejects ‘baseless’ allegations of involvement in Yemen’s retaliatory operations

Tehran, IRNA – The Foreign Ministry has firmly denounced as “baseless and misleading” the repeated claims attributing Yemen’s actions in self-defense and in support of the Palestinian people to Iran.

“Undoubtedly, the Yemenis’ actions are an independent decision, rooted in their humanitarian principle and solidarity with Palestinians,” the ministry said in a statement on Monday, adding that linking them to the Islamic Republic is aimed at covering up Israeli crimes in occupied Palestine and seeking excuses to destabilize the West Asian region.

“It is the U.S. military that, in support of the Israeli genocide in Gaza, has initiated the war against the Yemeni people and committed crimes by attacking infrastructure and civilian targets across Yemen,” the statement added.

The ministry called for an immediate end to the Gaza genocide, describing the Israeli massacre of Palestinians as the main cause of insecurity in the region.

While deploring U.S. attacks on Yemen as a gross violation of the United Nations Charter and the fundamental principles of international law, the ministry reaffirmed Iran’s respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries.

The Foreign Ministry also condemned the recent American and Israeli threats against Iran, warning that both the U.S. and the Israeli regime would be responsible for consequences of their mischief. “Iranians are firmly determined to defend themselves comprehensively against any malicious and illegal action against the national security and interests,” it emphasized.

Since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, Yemeni forces have carried out scores of operations in support of Gazans, striking targets throughout occupied Palestine and targeting Israeli ships heading toward ports in the occupied territories.

Over the past couple of months, the U.S. has launched near-daily airstrikes on Yemen in an effort to halt the Yemeni military’s strikes on Israeli interests.

Washington, Tel Aviv, and their backers have repeatedly accused Iran of involvement in Yemeni operations, which Tehran has repeatedly denied.

