Yemen army announces complete aerial blockade on Israel

According to the Al-Masirah TV network, the Yemeni Armed Forces have issued a statement announcing the aerial blockade. The Yemeni army has urged all international airlines to halt flights to Israeli airports, warning that failure to comply could jeopardize the safety of passengers and the security of their aircraft.

The statement also said that Yemen will not permit the Israeli enemy to continue its aggression against Arab countries, including Lebanon and Syria.

On Sunday, Israel's main travel hub, Ben Gurion International Airport, was struck by a missile that evaded both Israeli defense systems. Aviation monitoring sources reported nearly 80 flight cancellations to the airport within the next 24 hours, along with unprecedented delays in flight arrivals.

Air Europa, Spain’s third-largest airline, announced Sunday night that all flights from Madrid to Tel Aviv have been canceled. Swiss, Australian, and German airlines also decided to suspend or cancel their flights to Tel Aviv.

Palestinian resistance groups, including Hamas and the Islamic Jihad movement, welcomed Yemen's actions, describing them as a courageous step in defending the Palestinian nation and combating Israeli aggression in Gaza.

