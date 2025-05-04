May 4, 2025, 7:57 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85822959
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Official puts Iran’s port explosion death toll at 57

May 4, 2025, 7:57 PM
News ID: 85822959
Official puts Iran’s port explosion death toll at 57

A local official in Iran’s southern Hormozgan Province reports that last week’s explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port resulted in 57 confirmed deaths.

Bandar Abbas, IRNA – A local official in Iran’s southern Hormozgan Province reports that last week’s explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port resulted in 57 confirmed deaths.

Mojtaba Ghahremani, the Chief Justice of Hormozgan Province, said that 46 bodies have been identified so far.

Addressing previous reports that had put the death toll at 70, Ghahremani explained that some fatalities were mistakenly counted due to body fragments later determined to belong to the same individual.

The massive explosion, which struck Shahid Rajaee Port on April 26, caused significant casualties and widespread damage.

As one of Iran’s key economic hubs, the port handles 70 million tons of goods annually. The cause of the blast remains under investigation.

9341**4353

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .