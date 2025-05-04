Defense minister says the enemy should not even think of attacking Iran

Tehran, IRNA – Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh warned that the enemy should not even think of attacking Iran or it will face the rigid and devastating response by the Islamic Republic.

Referring to the military threats of the US secretary of defense, Nasirzadeh said, “Unfortunately, we are witnessing that, on the one hand, American officials state that they are honest and willing to negotiate, and on the other hand, some American officials regularly and through various means threaten the Islamic Republic with a military attack.”

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has a large stockpile of missiles, and if war is imposed, it will use them without hesitation or consideration against targets anywhere.

The Defense minister warned that “if we are attacked or a war is imposed on us, we will respond with might.”

“We will attack their interests and their bases, and we will not be reluctant and will not see any limits in this regard,” Brigadier General Nasirzadeh emphasized.

“We are not enemies of our neighboring countries, and they are our brothers, but the U.S. bases on their soil will be our targets,” he warned.

Referring to the newly-developed ballistic missile by Iran, Brigadier-General Nasirzadeh said that the new solid-fueled missile will have better maneuverability as compared to the previous missiles, and will be immune against different air defenses such as THAAD, Patriot and those of the Israeli regime.

It has a range of 1,200 km, the minister added.

