Islamabad says Araqchi’s visit reflects Iran-Pakistan shared commitment to boost ties

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi’s visit to Islamabad on Monday will help strengthen the existing ties and cooperation between the two neighbors.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said, “Pakistan and Iran enjoy close bilateral relations rooted in shared history, culture, and religion, and this high-level visit reflects the deep-rooted and strong relationship.”

The top Iranian diplomat will meet President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the statement said, referring to Araqchi’s schedule upon arrival in Islamabad.

“The two sides will exchange views on regional and global developments,” the ministry added.

Araqchi left Tehran for Islamabad on Sunday.

Araqchi’s visit comes at a critical time: Pakistani envoy

Pakistan’s ambassador to Tehran also hailed Araqchi's visit to Islamabad, saying Iran, as a key neighbor, always pursues interaction and consensus.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Sunday, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu said that the visit provides an opportunity for both neighboring countries to exchange views on international developments and bilateral cooperation.

Mudassir Tipu also praised “the constructive and wise approach of Iranian leaders for de-escalation and diplomatic resolution of South Asian issues,” while referring to the recent tensions between India and Pakistan over a deadly attack in Kashmir.

“Tehran and Islamabad have aligned positions for establishing peace in the region,” he noted, adding that Pakistan is aware of the geopolitical importance of the region and is ready for a transparent and impartial investigation into the attack.

