Assassination of IRGC's Soleimani; Contrary to int'l. principles : Hamid Karzai

Hamid Karzai's press office issued a statement on Friday that an airstrike on the - Commander of the IRGC- Quds Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran would increase tensions in the region and endanger peace and stability in the region, raising further tension and hostility in the region.

Karzai has offered his condolences to the government and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran and added that he was a dignified person who wanted peace in the region.

The former Afghan president has said the Islamic Republic of Iran has maintained good relations with the Afghan government and people despite the US presence in the country and has been cooperating with the people of Afghanistan in rebuilding.

Karzai has emphasized that brotherly relations between Iran and Afghanistan will continue to be polite and cooperative.

Senior commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces Lieutenant- General Qasem Soleimani was assassinated in a terrorist operation in Baghdad Friday morning, official media resources said.

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that the General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (known as the Hash al-Shaabi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces Major General Qasem Soleimani and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

