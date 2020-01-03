Cleric: US facilitated its own exit from Iraq by assassinating Gen Soleimani

Addressing worshipers gathered for the weekly Friday prayers during the second sermon, Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami said US trespassed Iraqi soil, attacked the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) and killed and injured some of them.

What the US did was, in fact, putting in jeopardy the independence of a country and killing great people.

He noted that the US, Israeli regime, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have totally disclosed their real image in this accident.

He addressed Americans, saying they are supporters of ISIS noting that Iraqis’ reaction to the performance of the US embassy in their country was a natural one.

He said the US should know that it is a hated regime in the region and the regional countries are waiting for an opportunity to express their hatred.

The Commander of the IRGC Quds Forces and Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars early Friday morning when they were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

The IRGC confirmed the martyrdom of the great commander in a statement.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish