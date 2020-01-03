Pakistan urges to avoid unilateral actions afer assassination of General Soleimani,

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in a statement on Friday said Pakistan has viewed with deep concern the recent developments in the Middle East, which seriously threaten peace and stability in the region.

“Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity are the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, which should be adhered to. It is also important to avoid unilateral actions and use of force,” said the statement.

It went on to say that all parties are urged to exercise maximum restraint, engage constructively to de-escalate the situation and resolve issues through diplomatic means, in accordance with UN Charter and international law.

The IRGC in a statement said that the glorious commander of Islamic forces was martyred in a US helicopter attack on Friday morning at the culmination of his lifelong efforts to promote the path of God in Baghdad.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced three days of public mourning on the martyrdom of the Commander.

