Assassination of General Soleimani, US open war against Ummah: Pakistani politician  

In a statement Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri said that whole Muslim world is grieved and in anger over the martyrdom of IRGC Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (the Hash al-Shaabi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes by the US in Iraq.

He went on to say that the two Muslim commanders were protecting integrity of Prophets, Ahl al-Bayt, Sahaba and the lives of Muslims people in Syria and Iraq.

He called upon all Muslim countries including Pakistan to cut off their diplomatic ties with the great Satan and tyrant US and shut down its embassies in their states.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri stated that martyrdom of two great Islamic leaders through the hands of great Satan tantamount to a new war against Ummah.

He said that people of Pakistan are deeply saddened over the incident and offer their condolences to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, families of the martyrs and the oppressed Muslims across the world and expressed their extreme hate towards the US.

He said that the MWM on the tragic incident pledges to defeat American designs against Muslims around the world adding that we will continue to fight against enemies of Islam till our last drop of blood.

In the statement, the IRGC said that the glorious commander of Islamic forces was martyred in a US helicopter attack on Friday morning at the culmination of his lifelong efforts to promote the path of God in Baghdad.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced three days of public mourning on the martyrdom of the Commander.

272**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish