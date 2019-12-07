8th batch of Tabriz Machinery products exported to Armenia

Farajzadeh told IRNA that The shipment includes a variety of 3 and 4 meter TN 71 carving machines.

He estimated the value of the latest batch of exports to Armenia at $ 67,400.

Tabriz Machine Manufacturing Company (Machine Sazi Tabriz) is a machine tool manufacturing factory established in 1969 in Tabriz, Iran.

The major products of the factory are machinery tools such as turning machines, milling, drilling, and grinding machines. A large variety of MST's products are CNC controlled machines.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish