8th batch of Tabriz Machinery products exported to Armenia

Tabriz, Dec 7, IRNA -- The eighth batch of exports to Armenia from Tabriz Machinery Manufacturing Company was forwarded by trucks in the current Iranian year, Director of Tabriz Machinery Manufacturing Company Nasser Farajzadeh said on Saturday.

Farajzadeh told IRNA that The shipment includes a variety of 3 and 4 meter TN 71 carving machines.

He estimated the value of the latest batch of exports to Armenia at $ 67,400.

Tabriz Machine Manufacturing Company (Machine Sazi Tabriz) is a machine tool manufacturing factory established in 1969 in Tabriz, Iran.

The major products of the factory are machinery tools such as turning machines, milling, drilling, and grinding machines. A large variety of MST's products are CNC controlled machines. 

