Good political relations pave way for boosting Tehran-Yerevan tourism ties

Speaking in a meeting with Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia Narine Khachaturian, Mounesan referred to joint cooperation between two countries in cultural field, saying holding joint exhibition is an example which resulted in boosting cultural relations level.

He also referred to historical churches as one of tourism attractions for Armenian tourists, saying thanks to cultural commonalities and the neighborliness feeling between two countries, it is possible to promote cultural and tourism relations between Tehran and Yerevan.

Underlining ethnic diversity in Iran, he said each group has its own culture and handicraft which has enriched Iranian culture and historical heritage.

Expressing readiness for holding Iranian handicraft exhibition in Yerevan, Mounesan invited his Armenian counterpart to attend Tehran international tourism and handicrafts exhibition.

He went on to say that Iranian hospitals are ready to give services to Armenian patients with lower prices than Europe.

Meanwhile, Khachaturian praised Iran’s attention to Armenian heritage.

She also called for holding Iran-Armenia joint carpet exhibition in Yerevan, saying it will be a suitable opportunity for Iran to showcase the history of carpet.

She suggested holding hand-made decorative arts exhibition, saying it will attract the attention of the world toward Iranian and Armenian women art.

The 3rd Summit of Ancient Civilizations was held with the attendance of China, Iran, India, Iraq, Egypt, Armenia, Italy, Bolivia, Peru and Greece in Beijing, China.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish