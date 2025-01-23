Zarif continues to hold talks with world leaders in Davos 2025

Tehran, IRNA - Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s vice president for strategic affairs, continues to hold meetings with senior officials of various countries on the sidelines of the Davos 2025 which is underway in Switzerland.

Zarif departed Tehran on Monday to attend the meeting scheduled for January 20-24 in Davos, Switzerland.

On the second day of the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Zarif held discussions with Finland's president, Qatar's premier, the foreign ministers of Spain and Switzerland, and the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

The senior Iranian official and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, highlighting Qatar's efforts to halt violence in Gaza and establish a ceasefire, while emphasizing the need for peace and stability across the Middle East through comprehensive dialogue among the Persian Gulf nations.

Zarif welcomed the improvement of regional relations, praised initiatives aimed at fostering cooperation among Persian Gulf countries, and expressed his support for the efforts.

In discussions with Iraqi Kurdistan Prime Minister Masroor Barzani, they underscored the importance of forming an inclusive government in Syria that represents all ethnicities and religions, calling for increased collaboration among all factions and nations to achieve this goal.

Zarif also met with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, and Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares. European officials called for the global responsibility to enhance stability in Syria and maintain its territorial integrity.

The high-profile diplomat stresed the need to put an end to the crimes of the Zionist regime, stating that lasting peace in the Middle East can only be achieved by addressing the root causes of Palestinian suffering, ending the occupation, and recognizing the rights of the Palestinians.

