Iran slams US for labeling Ansarallah as 'terrorist' amid Yemeni support of Palestinian cause

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has condemned the United States' decision to include Yemen's Ansarallah Movement in the so-called list of foreign terrorist organizations, describing the action as "unjustified, baseless, and contrary to international law".

Baghaei on Thursday also denounced the US State Department's designation of the Yemeni people and the Houthi group as terrorists, viewing it as a justification for inhumane sanctions against Yemen.

The American move comes after the Yemeni nation had backed the defenseless Palestinian nation in the Gaza war which had left nearly 47,000 Palestinians killed.

The official highlighted the solidarity of the Yemeni people with the suffering Palestinians against Israeli aggression and criticized such unilateral actions by the US for undermining the rule of law and threatening regional peace and stability.

