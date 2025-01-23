Iran should be recognized as model for hosting foreign nationals: UNHCR

Mashhad, IRNA — Raouf Mazou, the Assistant High Commissioner for Refugees at the United Nations, has said that Iran should be presented to the world as a model for how to treat refugees.

In many countries, refugees live in camps, but in Iran, they lead a normal life among other citizens, said Mazou in a meeting with Gholamhossein Mozaffari, the governor general of Khorasan Razavi province late on Wednesday.

Iran should be recognized as a global model for hosting migrants and refugees, given its long history of providing refuge to people fleeing conflict and persecution, he added.

This acknowledgment highlights Iran's role in offering support and shelter to a significant number of displaced individuals over the years.

Iran’s support for refugees is demonstrated through its inclusive policies, which encompass protection, assistance, education, and healthcare, inspiring the global community and positively impacting the lives of refugees.

The Islamic republic is currently host to one of the largest and most protracted refugee populations in the world, the majority of whom are Afghan refugees.

