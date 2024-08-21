Aug 21, 2024, 1:52 PM
UNHCR hails Iran for generously hosting refugees

Tehran, IRNA — Inna Gladkova, the officer in charge of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Iran, has lauded the country for generously hosting refugees.

According to Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Gladkova said that the UNHCR appreciates the Islamic Republic for the medical services provided to refugees.

Iran is one of the largest countries in the world in hosting refugees, she pointed out.

Over the past four decades, the UNHCR has collaborated with the Islamic Republic in joint projects with regard to the affairs of the refugees, she added.

Gladkova stated that Iran has taken valuable measures to eradicate hepatitis C in the country.

As to the education of the refugees in Iran, all Afghan children enjoy the opportunity to have access to educational facilities equal to what Iranian students receive.

