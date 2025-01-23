Iran blasts US for anti-Cuba move

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has criticized the United States for its renewed designation of Cuba as "a so-called state sponsor of terrorism", labeling it as baseless and unjustified.

He argued that such unilateral actions undermine international law and serve as a pretext for imposing unfair sanctions on independent nations.

The spokesperson stressed the need for global opposition to the moves, which he views as a violation of human rights and a threat to legal governance worldwide.

Such unilateral acts are further undermining the rule of law at the international level and promoting lawbreaking, the diplomat noted.

