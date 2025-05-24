British Airways extends flight suspension to Israel until July 31

British Airways extended the cancellation of flights to and from the Israeli-occupied territories until July 31, following a Yemeni missile strike against the Ben Gurion Airport.

British Airways had previously halted all flights to and from Israel until mid-June.

Most foreign airlines halted flights to Israel following a ballistic missile attack by the Yemeni Armed Forces on May 4.

The Israeli anti-missile systems failed to intercept the incoming ballistic missile that impacted near an access road several hundred yards from the control tower at the main terminal of the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

Yemeni forces have conducted hundreds of missile strikes against Israeli targets in the occupied territories and Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea since November 2023, a month after the regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza.

2050**4353