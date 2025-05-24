Iran stands against sanctions and war of narratives: Administration spokesperson

Tehran, IRNA – Administration spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani says Iran stands against war of narratives, sanctions, and doubts.

Mohajerani made the comment on X social media platform Saturday on the anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr, a city in southwestern Khuzestan Province, which was freed in a large-scale military operation in 1982 during the 8-year war with the toppled Iraqi Baath regime.

“We recaptured Khorramshahr on May 24, because we believed that Iran should remain,” she said in her post.

“Today, too, we stand against the war of narratives, sanctions, and doubts because we are still the same people,” the spokesperson further said, adding that the liberation day of Khorramshahr was not a sole military victory, it was a historical commitment.

9376**4194