IRGC: Khorramshahr liberation symbol of Iranians’ resistance against enemies

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has commemorated the 43rd anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr, highlighting it as a symbol of Iranian resistance against foreign aggression.

In a statement issued on Saturday, which was carried by the IRGC’s news website Sepah News, the organization described the 1982 liberation of the southwestern city from Iraq’s former Baath regime as a historical epic.

That epic was a demonstration of the Iranian people’s power and the unity of the armed forces against aggression by arrogant powers and “the Baath enemy,” and today serves as a lesson for “new adversaries”, including Israel, said the statement.

The liberation of Khorramshahr was not merely a military victory, but a manifestation of an identity and power, the IRGC further said in its statement, emphasizing the great achievement’s ideological significance as a step toward liberating Palestine.

The IRGC urged the Iranian youth to draw inspiration from Khorramshahr’s liberation to defeat the enemy in what it called modern hybrid warfare.

The statement concluded by warning adversaries of Iran that they would receive a decisive response in case of any act of aggression.

On May 24, 1982, Iranian armed forces successfully liberated the city of Khorramshahr, Khuzestan Province, in a large-scale operation called Beit al-Moqaddas during the eight-year war with the toppled Iraqi Baath regime in the 1980s.

