Distorting the Persian Gulf’s name is an attack on historical identity of Iranians: Judiciary official

Tehran, IRNA – The Judiciary’s deputy for international affairs, Nasser Seraj, says any attempt to change the historical name of the Persian Gulf would be considered a hostile and provocative act.

Seraj, who is also secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights, said on Saturday that distorting the name of the Persian Gulf is a violation of the fundamental principles of human rights, cultural rights of nations and an attack on the historical identity of Iranians.

“The Persian Gulf is an inseparable part of Iranian history,” he added, stressing that the strategic waterway has its roots in human civilization and has been recognized by the same name for centuries in maps, official documents and diplomatic correspondence.

The Judiciary official clarified that the desperate efforts to alter the ancient name of the Persian Gulf are completely “political, biased, and stem from anti-Iranian intentions of those whose hostility and enmity towards the country are well-known.”

Seraj emphasized that Iran has accepted names such as the Sea of Oman, the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea, or the Red Sea in keeping with international norms, but any attempt at distorting the name of the the Persian Gulf is nothing but “to provoke public opinion and hurt the national feelings of Iranians.”

He praised Iranians for their “proud outburst and protests,” saying their anger and unparalleled unity were a decisive response to the biased notion and showed that the Persian Gulf is not only a part of Iran, but also a part of the soul of the Iranian nation.

The official said that a move by Google and other international platforms to misname the Persian Gulf would only discredit them.

4399**4353