May 24, 2025, 5:30 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85842429
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran supports any process for eradicating terrorism in the region, says envoy to Turkey

May 24, 2025, 5:30 PM
News ID: 85842429
Iran supports any process for eradicating terrorism in the region, says envoy to Turkey
Iran’s Ambassador to Turkey Mohammad-Hassan Habibzadeh (right) and Secretary General of Turkey’s National Security Council Okay Memis pose for a photo before a meeting in Ankara on May 24, 2025.

Ambassador Habibzadeh highlighted the need for further cooperation between Iran and Turkey as key to preserving peace and stability in the region.

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Ambassador to Turkey Mohammad-Hassan Habibzadeh says Tehran supports any process that would eradicate terrorism in the region and strengthen security among neighboring countries.

During a meeting with the secretary general of Turkey’s National Security Council, Okay Memis, in Ankara on Saturday, Habibzadeh stressed cooperation between the two neighbors, especially on peace and stability in the region.  

Both sides believed that increased security cooperation between Tehran and Ankara is key to countering shared threats.

They also discussed the ongoing developments in Syria and the course of indirect talks between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear program and the termination of sanctions against Iran.

Tehran has welcomed an announcement by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) to disband and halt its armed struggle against Turkey, expressing hope that it would help with regional peace and stability.

9341**4353

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .