Iran Para-Karate team crowned champion at Asian Para Championship 2025

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian national Para-Karate team has been crowned champion at the 4th Asian Para Championship 2025 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Iranian team won 2 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals during competitions held on Saturday.

Masoumeh Iji and Farzad Safari won gold, while Negar Farahani, Leila Chalian, and Hafez Hafezikia earned silver medals. Moreover, Mohammad Jafari Fahim and Rahim Golmohammadi took home bronze medals.

Kazakhstan finished as the runner-up with 2 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze medals, followed by Saudi Arabia that came third with 1 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze medals.

The 4th Asian Para Championship 2025 take place from May 23 to May 25.

