Iran Para-Karate team crowned champion at Asian Para Championship 2025

The Iranian national Para-Karate team poses for a family photo at the 4th Asian Para Championship 2025 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on May 24, 2025.

The Iranian national Para-Karate team emerged victorious at the 4th Asian Para Championship 2025 by winning seven colorful medals.

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian national Para-Karate team has been crowned champion at the 4th Asian Para Championship 2025 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.  

The Iranian team won 2 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals during competitions held on Saturday.

Masoumeh Iji and Farzad Safari won gold, while Negar Farahani, Leila Chalian, and Hafez Hafezikia earned silver medals. Moreover, Mohammad Jafari Fahim and Rahim Golmohammadi took home bronze medals.

Kazakhstan finished as the runner-up with 2 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze medals, followed by Saudi Arabia that came third with 1 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze medals.

The 4th Asian Para Championship 2025 take place from May 23 to May 25.

