Israeli forces admit using Palestinians as human shields in Gaza

Israeli army forces have admitted that Palestinian civilians have frequently been used as human shields in Gaza.

Two Israeli soldiers told the Associated Press that Israeli commanders were aware of Palestinians being used as human shields during offensives, tolerated it, and, in some cases, even gave orders for it to happen.

They said the practice was referred to as “mosquito protocol” and that Palestinians were also called “wasps” and other dehumanizing terms.

An Israeli soldier said troops have coerced Palestinians into entering potentially dangerous buildings and tunnels to minimize risks to Israeli forces.

The soldier, who admitted his unit detained two Palestinians specifically to use them as shields, said that the practice was widespread among Israeli forces in Gaza.

While the full extent of this tactic remains unclear, testimonies from both the soldiers and former Palestinian prisoners suggest it occurred across multiple regions, including northern Gaza, Gaza City, Khan Younis, and Rafah.

Five former Palestinian prisoners corroborated the soldier’s account, describing how they were seized by Israeli troops and forced to enter dangerous areas ahead of Israeli forces.

An Israeli sergeant told the AP that his unit attempted to refuse using human shields in mid-2024 but was overruled by a senior officer, who also dismissed their concerns that the practice would violate international humanitarian law.

Speaking anonymously due to fear of retaliation, the sergeant revealed that his unit used a 16-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man for several days.

International law strictly prohibits using civilians to shield military operations or forcibly involving them in combat.

The Israeli Supreme Court was forced to outlaw the practice in 2005 following a petition by rights groups.

