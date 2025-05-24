Hunger and lack of medicine kill 299 in Gaza, local authorities report

Tehran, IRNA – At least 299 Palestinians have died from hunger and lack of medical supplies since the Israeli regime imposed a total blockade on March 2, the Gaza media office said in a report on Saturday.

The office condemned Israel for continuing to obstruct the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave, leading to worsening food shortages and the potential spoilage of large amounts of aid stuck at border crossings.

The report added that while the population faces famine, much of the humanitarian aid is at risk of expiring.

Israel claims to be allowing aid shipments into Gaza, but only about 100 trucks have entered the territory, according to the media office.

It added that aid convoys are being forced to take unsafe routes where they face the threat of looting.

The statement also slammed Israeli forces for targeting aid workers, noting that six relief personnel were recently killed while on duty.

