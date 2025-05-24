Exclusive | Uranium enrichment is a non-negotiable ‘red line’ for Iran: Lawmakers

Tehran, IRNA – Two members of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission have emphasized that uranium enrichment is “a red line” and “an inalienable right” of the Islamic Republic.

In an interview with IRNA on Saturday, Behnam Saeedi dismissed the recent U.S. demand for a complete halt to the enrichment process, assuring that “the Iranian negotiating team will firmly defend the country’s rights, and will not back down.”

Referring to the ongoing indirect talks with the United States, he said the negotiations should be based on “mutual respect, observance of red lines and complete lifting of sanctions,” as outlined by Tehran.

The lawmaker cautioned that the negotiations could face challenges if the American side ignores or attempts to undermine Iran’s right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes.

“Enrichment is Iran’s inalienable right and will continue on its path with strength,” he said, adding that the Islamic Republic has sacrificed so much blood and treasure to achieve the milestone.

Referring to the U.S. claim that its objective is to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, he stated that the country has never pursued nuclear arms, per the directives of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Salar Velayatmadar, another member of the Parliamentary commission, strongly criticized the U.S. demand for Iran to halt enrichment.

“As the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has affirmed, we are not seeking nuclear weapons. However, nuclear energy is the inalienable right of every country, and we will continue to pursue it with determination,” he said.

Velayatmadar emphasized that Iran will never leave the negotiating table provided the other side proves to be trustworthy.

He rejected the U.S. call for “zero enrichment,” saying the Islamic Republic is conquering the peaks of science and technology and will not back down on its rights.

“From the very first round of negotiations, we made it clear that enrichment should not be up for discussion,” the lawmaker added,

