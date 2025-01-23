Iran FM terms Tehran's commitment to global nonproliferation as 'clear'

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the longstanding commitment of the Islamic Republic to global nonproliferation regime is clear.

It is audacious to preach that Iranians must once and for all make it clear that they will renounce to have nuclear weapons, Araghchi wrote on his X account in English language.

The Islamic Republic signed, in 1968, the nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (NPT) as a founding member, he added.

Iran's Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has issued a religious edict outlawing all weapons of mass destruction, the foreign minister noted.

Iran signed, in 2015, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which imposed the most intrusive inspection regime in the history of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), he said.

The deal explicitly states that Iran reaffirms that under no circumstances will Iran ever seek, develop or acquire any nuclear weapons, he underlined.

