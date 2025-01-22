Pezeshkian extends condolences to Turkish president over deadly fire

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has extended his condolences to his Turkish counterpart over a fire incident that has claimed dozens of lives and injured many more.

In a message on Wednesday, Pezeshkian expressed his condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish people, and the families of the victims of this tragic incident. He also wished for a speedy recovery for the injured.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when a fire broke out on the fourth floor of a 12-storey hotel at a popular ski resort in the city of Bolu, northwest Turkiye.

At least 76 people have been confirmed dead, with 51 others injured.

