Armenia must address concerns over Aras River pollution

During a meeting with the Armenian ambassador to Iran on Wednesday, Mohammad Reza Pourmohammadi said that given the long history of Iran-Armenia relations, he hopes this trip will have a positive outcome.

The official said that Iran and Armenia have many commonalities in terms of civilization and the two countries have had good relations over the past decades.

The governor of East Azerbaijan noted that there are valuable cultural heritages of Iran in Armenia as well as valuable monuments from Armenia in Iran.

Pourmohammadi said that because of these longstanding cultural and historical ties, Armenians and Muslims in Iran and Tabriz live in peaceful coexistence.

The official expressed pleasure that the relations between the two countries have been expanding over recent years and that during the visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Armenia two months ago, these relations have been strengthened.

Referring to the 40 percent rise in economic relations between Armenia and Iran in 2018, the governor of East Azerbaijan noted that Iran is Armenia's fourth trading partner after Russia, Germany, and China.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish