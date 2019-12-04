Armenia ready for forging trade exchanges between Iran, Eurasia

In a meeting with East Azarbaijan tradesmen, Artashes Toumanian added that Armenia tries to keep global standards in its economic relations and supporting business people.

"Armenia is keen on boosting trade and economic relations with East Azarbaijan province," he said, noting that information technology, agriculture, technical and engineering services, renewable energies, pharmaceutical, tourism, hotel industry and gas sector are among the areas of cooperation.

Director of Tabriz Chamber of Commerce Younes Jaeleh also told the same gathering that the meeting will help further improve bilateral relations.

He also said that Azarbaijan governor general invited Armenian ambassador to visit Tabriz in line with boosting bilateral relations.

