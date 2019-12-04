Armenia to equip Moghri customs to import goods from Iran

Artashes Toumanian met with the governor of East Azerbaijan on Wednesday, thanking the governor for inviting him to visit Tabriz, saying that he visited five production units and saw the economic and human resources capabilities very positive.

East Azerbaijan is one of the most advanced provinces with good human and productive energy, he said. The capacities of the province and your country and the relations that exist between the two peoples of Iran and Armenia encourage us to develop and expand relations.

Toumanian stated that Armenia has been a member of Eurasia for the fifth year and said that membership in Eurasia has provided a great opportunity for export of goods from Armenia to Russia, which Iran can also benefit from.

The Armenian ambassador to Tehran, stressing that "we can jointly use these facilities", said that of course, this does not mean that there are no problems and infrastructure should be provided as "we know that the roads leading to Armenia to East Azerbaijan province are not desirable but the Armenian government has agreed to repair these roads, which also require a lot of funding".

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish