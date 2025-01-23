Iran FM calls for protection of minorities' rights in Syria

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called for the protection of the rights of minorities in Syria.

Araghchi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with the his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

He re-emphasized the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and the need to avoid internal conflicts and the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all political, ethnic and religious currents in taht country.

Araghchi voiced Iran's concern about news published on the arbitrary actions of armed groups against ordinary people and civilians in the Shiite and Alawite areas and demanded the protection of the rights of minorities.

The Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers also discussed bilateral ties.

2050