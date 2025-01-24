Iran’s non-oil exports up 18% in 10 months: Minister

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, Abdolnasser Hemmati, has said that Iran’s export of non-oil commodities recorded an 18% growth in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year, which began on March 20, 2024.

Hemmati stated on Friday that, according to the latest statistics from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of the country’s non-oil exports between March 20, 2024, and January 20, 2025, reached $47.8 billion, representing an 18 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

He announced that the country imported $56 billion worth of non-oil goods, reflecting a modest growth of only three percent compared to the same period last year.

During this period, the country imported $6.3 billion worth of gold, noted the minister.

He stated that Iran's balance of trade surplus, including both oil and non-oil sectors, exceeded $28 billion.

