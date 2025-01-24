Iran, Oman enjoy potential to develop strategic trade partnership: Minister

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade, Mohammad Atabak, has said that the economic and trade potential between Iran and Oman, along with their cultural and emotional ties, forms the foundation for a strategic partnership aiming to advance significant economic and trade projects on an international level.

During the 21st session of the Iran-Oman Joint Economic Cooperation Commission held in Muscat on Friday, Atabak highlighted the Islamic Republic of Iran's policy aimed at developing relations and fostering cooperation with countries around the world, particularly with its neighboring nations.

He emphasized that the cooperation between Iran and Oman is both constructive and ongoing, noting that the ties between Iran and the Sultanate of Oman hold a unique significance, rooted in their cultural commonalities and strengthened by substantial political and economic achievements.

Atabak emphasized that Iran-Oman relations have always been unique, leading to preferential trade agreements aimed at enhancing economic ties and increasing trade volume.

He noted that, from Iran's perspective, there are no barriers to developing political, economic, cultural, and trade relations between the two countries.

Given the progress made in recent years to enhance these relations, there are still considerable untapped opportunities available, he added.

